COMET COSTIN: Supercoach ready to bridge junior gap

Coach Brandon Costin addresses the Coffs Harbour Comets playing group during the half time break of the Hoey Moey Tooheys Coffs Coast 9s final against the Orara Valley Axemen at Geoff King Motors Park. Nines rugby league 17 February 2018

COFFS Harbour Comets announced the return of supercoach Brandon Costin this week as the Group 2 Rugby League juggernauts look to get back on top in 2021.

Costin was the last man to bring the Comets a premiership when he captain coached the side to a grand final win against Macksville Sea Eagles in 2018.

A former NRL star having played with four NRL sides and played the part of assistant coach at the Sydney Roosters before leading the Fijian national team, it’s clear to see Costin has a rich pedigree.

Former NRL and English Super League player Brandon Costin has been named as first grade coach for the Coffs Harbour Comets in 2018. 14 September 2017

But Comets president Steve Gooley is looking forward to Costin’s work with the successful Coffs Harbour youth set up.

“He’s a Coffs junior himself which is fantastic and that’s created a lot of excitement among our younger players,” Gooley said.

“They’ve had a successful season and he’s going to do some work with the juniors at the club on top of his senior role.”

Coffs Harbour have been known to import their talent in recent years, signing a number of English players as well as luring in stars from surrounding clubs.

But with the junior sides showing great promise after grand final domination at Woolgoolga on Saturday, the future is bright at the club.

With the 68-6 thrashing at the hands of the Grafton Ghosts in the 2019 grand final as well as the COVID-19 shutdown still fresh in their minds, Gooley said Costin’s return came at a crucial time.

“It’s a big morale boost. He took us to the 2018 premiership before going on to pick up a role as the Fiji national coach. He has what it takes to get us back on top” he said.