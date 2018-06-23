Comets down Rebels in big win

The Coffs Harbour Comets ran out 88 to 18 winners over the South Grafton Rebels in Group 2 Rugby League today at Geoff King Motors Park.

The Coffs Harbour Comets ran out 88 to 18 winners over the South Grafton Rebels in Group 2 Rugby League today at Geoff King Motors Park. Matt Deans

THE Coffs Harbour Comets scored at will in a one way match that left the South Grafton Rebels camped under their own sticks for most of the game.

The Comets ran out 88 to 18 winners this afternoon at Geoff King Motors Park with an impressive performance that after half-time resembled a training run.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Defeated at half-time the Rebels rallied after the break but couldn't withstand a Comets onslaught.

The first grade win capped off a perfect day for the homeside.

In reserve grade, the Comets ran out 74 to 16 winners.

The under 18s also kept the scorers busy running out 70 to 4 winners, while the women's tag team had a hard fought 10-8 win over the Rebels.