Comets seal minor premiership after catching fire in big win

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Coffs Harbour Comets have produced a dominant second half performance against the Woolgoolga Seahorses on the weekend to seal the Group 2 minor premiership for 2019.

Playing at a chilly Geoff King Motors Oval on Saturday night, the Comets were at their destructive best as they donned a special playing strip for old boys day.

Halfback Ben Steele got the party started early for the hosts with a dummy and go close to the line to open the scoring.

Though Woolgoolga hit back instantly through big man Kefu Ikamanu, who proved too hard to stop from point blank.

Hooker Kerrod Selmes then grabbed Coffs' second three minutes later as he capitalised on a fractured Woolgoolga defence.

A slick cut out pass from five-eight Liam Darville to winger Jayden Conaghan extended the Comets lead shortly after.

It was then Selmes who once again caught the defence napping, grabbing his second try in the space of 10 minutes to extended the Comets lead to 24-4.

Another try to the Comets was then cancelled out by a great chip and chase from Seahorses lock Clark Webb who brought the scores back to 28-10.

Woolgoolga centre Chanse Perham then did it all himself off a quick-tap 10m out to make it a 12-point ball game.

Though on the stroke of halftime Comets second-rower Chad Isles stifled Woopi's momentum to leave the score at 34-16 at the break.

The second half turned into one-way traffic, with the Comets flexing their muscle to race away 80-16 winners.

The loss leaves Woolgoolga's finals hopes on a knife's edge heading into the final round.