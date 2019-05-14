Comfortable Ghosts win not a great match to watch

MORE TO DO: The Grafton Ghosts ran out 48-12 winners over the Woolgoolga Seahorses in Sunday's Group 2 rugby league first grade match at the Woolgoolga Sportsground.

MORE TO DO: The Grafton Ghosts ran out 48-12 winners over the Woolgoolga Seahorses in Sunday's Group 2 rugby league first grade match at the Woolgoolga Sportsground. Matt Deans

RUGBY LEAGUE: Despite a comfortable 48-12 scoreline from their match with the Woolgoolga Seahorses, the Grafton Ghosts have plenty to work on says five-eighth Clint Greenshields.

"It was actually a pretty terrible match,” he said. "There was so much dropped ball - from both sides - it ruined the flow of the match.”

Greenshields said the referee's interpretations were mystifying.

"He seems to think every time the ball hit the ground it was a knock-on,” he said.

"But that's something as players you have to adapt to in the game. If you know that's going to happen we have to adapt to the ref's ideas.”

Greenshields said the opening five minutes of the game were his highlight.

"We scored three tries quickly, right at the start and I thought, 'hey we're in for a cruisy afternoon',” he said.

"But things started to happen and we began to struggle.

"We've got to learn to play our game and stick to the standards we set for ourselves.

"We can't get sucked into playing someone else's game.”

But with a virtually full-strength outfit on the paddock, Greenshields said the Ghosts would be better for the run.

"We had Mitch Lollback in the team and Dylan Collett and both of them had big games,” he said.

"Up front, Riley Law was fantastic and Mitch Wicks was pretty solid.”

He said Woolgoolga, who returned to Group 2 this season, were shaping as a tough opponent.

"They've got plenty of skill in a some key positions, it's probably their lack of depth that hurts them,” he said.

"But once they get some more games under their belts and build on their combinations, they will be a good team.”