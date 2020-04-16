COMING SOON: New highway section set to open

Construction images of the soon to be opened new section of the Pacific Highway from Glenugie to Tyndale.

A MAJOR Clarence Valley section of the new Pacific Highway is gearing up to open soon.

The Woolgoolga to Ballina project team is gearing up to open a 36 km section of new, dual carriageway between Glenugie and Tyndale.

Transport for NSW Director Region North Anna Zycki said the opening brings with it the bypass of South Grafton and Ulmarra and a complete run of dual carriageway from Woolgoolga to Maclean.

"As part of the opening, motorists will have access to new northbound and southbound rest areas at Pine Brush, and the split interchanges at Tyndale and Glenugie will be open in their permanent arrangement," Ms Zycki said.

"The new section will have a higher posted speed limit of 110 km/h, meaning faster and more reliable journeys through the southern part of the upgrade."

The bypassed section of highway between Glenugie and Maclean will be renamed Big River Way. Big River Way will continue to connect communities across the region once this section of the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade opens to traffic.

The imminent opening of this section leaves only the road north of Maclean to be completed for the entire Clarence section to be open to traffic.

The Tyndale south interchange and the split interchange at Glenugie will open in their permanent arrangement as part of this traffic change.

This will join the recently opened section between Tyndale and Maclean. These two sections combined will provide 4km of dual carriageway.

Once the interchanges open to traffic, motorists will access and exit the motorway at a number of new locations:

A map showing permanent interchange arrangements for the Glenugie to Tyndale section of the Pacific Highway.

Glenugie south interchange

This interchange has a northbound off-ramp and a southbound on-ramp. Access to Grafton for northbound motorists will be via the northbound off-ramp at Glenugie. Motorists will then continue on Big River Way* to South Grafton. Motorists travelling south from Grafton on Big River Way* access the highway by using the southbound on-ramp at Glenugie.

Glenugie north interchange at Eight Mile Lane

This interchange has a northbound on-ramp and a southbound off-ramp from Eight Mile Lane. To travel north to Tyndale from Glenugie, Wooli and surrounding areas, motorists will use the northbound on-ramp. Access to Glenugie, Wooli and surrounding areas for southbound motorists will be via the southbound off-ramp.

Tyndale south interchange at Bensons Lane

This interchange has a northbound off-ramp and a southbound on-ramp. Access to Tyndale for northbound motorists will be via the northbound off-ramp. To travel south from Tyndale, motorists will use the southbound on- ramp.

In regard to a service centre being built near Maclean, Transport for NSW has posted this response on its website.

"An area near Ferry Park Maclean has been identified in the Pacific Highway Service Centre Strategy as a potential site for a future highway service centre," it reads.

"Sites selected for highway service centres are strategically positioned along the highway at regular intervals and most are close to bypassed towns so the economic benefits remain with those centres.

"Construction of a service centre at Maclean would be subject to approval of a development application by the local council and is not included in the scope of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade."

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the project team is unable to host any community drop-in sessions ahead of opening this new section of road.

Community members are encouraged to contact the team on 1800 778 900 (dial 1) or email w2b@pacificcomplete.com.au for more information about the upcoming changes.

The upgrade is on track to open in 2020 and new sections will continue to open progressively as they are completed. Transport for NSW will keep the community informed.