COMING TOGETHER: A Day for Sasha next month

THE PLIGHT of nine-year-old brain tumour survivor Sasha Berry has touched the hearts of the Clarence Valley and now people have the chance to support her and have a little fun as well.

Friends of the Berry family have organised The Day for Sasha, a fun day filled with golf, activities and live music for the whole family to raise funds to help support the family through Sasha's journey to recovery, on March 4 at Yamba Golf and Country Club.

The man behind the idea of the Day for Sasha, Lee Johns, said the event is about bringing families from the community together.

"It's for people to enjoy the day and do activities for a good cause," Mr Johns said.

"It's going to revolve around the family, with a couple of local music acts playing, one being The Family Tree and the other Jed and Anna, both locals."

"We have a few different community places involved so we are going to have activities for kids such as putting...colouring competitions, duck in the pond, and throw a sponge at your favourite teacher."

"Teachers are coming from the local high school and public school and there will be chocolate wheel raffles, " Mr Johns said.

There is an auction of items including sporting memorabilia, Cold Chisel package, accommodation, golf and dining packages up for grabs as well.

Mr Lee met Sasha's parents, Angela and Tim Berry, initially met through netball and he was also able to help them with purchase of their property when they moved here from Victoria.

"I just wanted to organise some more fun for her. Her road to recovery is quite substantial back in Brisbane. She needs to learn to do everything again, " Mr Johns said.

"I wanted to support as much of the community as I can."

Mr Berry said the Yamba community have been amazing with their support and are continuing to support Sasha every step of the way in her recovery.

"Without their support we would not be able to provide Sasha with the rehabilitation and care equipment required to look after and rehabilitate her to the highest level we can for now and the future," Mr Berry said.

"We cannot thank everybody enough. We are often lost for words to describe how thankful we are, It has been unbelievable."

Nine-year-old Sasha has spent the last six months in hospital and has had 14 surgeries after she was diagnosed with a large brain tumour in July, 2017.

The Berry family went back to Yamba to begin Sasha's rehabilitation with physiotherapy at home or in the pool.

"Every day we see small things that she couldn't do last week and eventually these small things add up to bigger things," Mr Berry said.

"The full extent of Sasha's injury are unknown. Only with extensive rehab we will continue to move forward."

Sasha's Update

On Tuesday Mr Berry said Sasha recently had been hospitalised due to complications with the shunt drain in her head, which required more surgery and lead to the shunt becoming infected.

He said Sasha currently is in Lady Cilento Hospital, Brisbane and hoped she would be able to return home soon to continue her rehabilitation and attend the Day For Sasha on March 4.

"Sasha has been the strongest, bravest, little girl and we are still amazed by the fight she has put up to get where she is today," he said.

The event, on March 4 at the Yamba Golf and Country Club, will include an 8.30am start for the golf day at a cost of $30 that will go towards Sasha's recovery.