Coming together in support of a dragon

Grafton Dragon Boat Club member Travis Gardner-OConnor is heading to France in June to represent Australia

DRAGON BOATS: It's time to put your collective minds together and lend a paddle to help Travis Gardner-O'Connor achieve his dream.

The 16-year-old from South Grafton is busy training for the trip of a lifetime to France in July to represent his country in dragon boating.

Grafton Dragon Boat Club has so far raised $1600 for Travis, who has now gathered $3000 from fundraising towards the trip. But with a total cost of more than $5000, the South Grafton High School Year 11 student still has a little way to go.

A trivia night to help Travis achieve his dream will be held at South Grafton High School on Thursday, April 6.

PADDLING ACROSS THE WORLD: Grafton Dragon Boat Club will be holding a fundraising trivia night to raise money in support of member Travis Gardner-OConnor who is heading to France in June to represent Australia as the IDBF World Championships. Bill North

Travis started dragon boating four and a half years ago and club president and coach Robin Smith and his wife Maree immediately took the aspiring young paddler under their wing.

"He's always got Maree watching over him like a hawk,” Robin said.

Robin said his young charge was a pleasure to coach.

"He takes it all on board and is open to new ideas. He gives it his all.”

Travis said he liked the team-bonding aspect of dragon boating.

"I like that it is competitive but you have to work together to achieve the maximum goal,” he said.

"You can't do it individually. Nothing's going to happen by yourself - you need all 22people.

"You need to have supportive coaches, too. In dragon boating the coach is usually in the boat with you instead of watching on from the sidelines.”

Travis is also a trainee sweep and will be tested in the coming weeks to become a level two sweep.

"The sweep has full control of the boat, so because there's 22 people in the boat there's a lot of emphasis on safety,” his coach said.

"It's a great thing for someone from the Clarence Valley to be able to go and represent Australia in this sport.

"He has been an inspiration to the other club members and we are all happy to get behind him to help send him overseas.”

Travis gained the national call-up last year, having represented the NSW Zodiacs Under-18s, and was scheduled to travel to China to compete at the IDBF World Nations Championship in August.

But a change of plans now has the 16-year-old heading to France a month earlier.

Travis will represent an Australian junior team at the European Club Crew Championships held from July27-30 at Divonne- Les-Bains, located on the border with Switzerland and the picturesque shores of Lake Geneva.

Gerry O'Connor of Nana Glen Cricket Club fame will be trivia master on the evening. He has conducted the cricket club's trivia nights for the past 13years.

Teams can consist of eight to 10 players at a cost of $10 per person. Phone the South Grafton High School office on 66421466 to reserve your spot.

Travis, along with senior club members Tom McKenna (Open Men, Open Mixed) and Tracey Starr (Open Women, Open Mixed), will travel to Wodonga in Victoria on April 19 to paddle for New South Wales at the Australian Dragon Boat Championships from April 20.