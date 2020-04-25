Clarence commando kept Japanese on back foot in Timor Lesley Apps Full Profile Login to follow

The Daily Examiner takes a look back at some of the most captivating ANZAC stories from the past decade. This story was originally published in January, 2015.

THE kind of communication skills George Greenhalgh possesses goes some way to explaining the contrasting paths he has ventured down during his 94 years of life.

His ability to relay a message is the central theme to a journey of extremes.

The former Maclean postmaster, who spent more than two decades ensuring communication around the township flowed to the outside world during the 1960s and '70s must have been in his element given the challenging circumstances he endured a world away as a warfare signaller before his Clarence Valley postal appointment.

Even today, as a resident of Mareeba Nursing Home, tucked up in a chair, peanut cushion supporting his smiling face and crocheted rug covering where his once very agile legs* were located - legs that seven decades before whipped up and down the extreme countryside in war-torn Timor as part of one of the most famous and fearless squadrons in the Australian armed forces - George, or Happy as he was christened by his fellow soldiers, can recall and articulate environments no modern man would like to have the misfortune of finding himself in.

This frail man with the smiley persona was a commando in the Double Reds of Timor, a group of men whose death-defying mettle and tactical genius is legendary, enough to garner the attention of a rather busy Winston Churchill at the time.

George's ability to communicate and survive saw him endure a brutal 12-month campaign against the Japanese.

All this starting a few months shy of his 21st birthday.

So how does a young man from country New South Wales find himself trapped in the thick of Portuguese Timor as part of the key tactical team that helped shape the outcome of the Second World War in our favour?

"I guess I never wanted anyone to think I was a coward, George said.

"A lot of young men were being sent white feathers during that time so I felt like it was my duty to respond."

So as simply as that, George was soon seconded down at Wilson's Promontory in Victoria in the dead of winter being trained alongside an elite bunch of men chosen for their mental and physical toughness and their knowledge of the bush.

They included farmers and first-grade AFL players and were first to be trained in and practise guerrilla warfare - Australia's original commandos.

"We were on rations and a quarter while we were training. Up at 4am, it was so cold we all turned up wearing balaclavas and scarves but we stripped off pretty quickly once we got going. We certainly got very fit down there."

And it was during that secret training camp George earned a nickname that has followed him through life, encapsulating a persona that has remained intact despite everything he encountered over the next testing months.

"We would have Sundays off training so often we'd go to the beach. I'd be walking along poking at seashells with my nose to the sand so I'd be dragging the chain a bit.The others used to harass me to hurry up so one of the blokes yelled out 'leave him alone, he's happy' and it just stuck from there. They called me that all through the war."

After months of training there and in South Australia, the unit travelled to Katherine in the Northern Territory before boarding the Zealandia heading across the sea destined for Dutch (West) Timor.

It was December 8, 1941, the date the Japanese declared war on the British Empire.

"We left the day they arrived over there but we didn't know that at the time," George recalls.

The 2/2 Commando Squadron disembarked at the capital Kupang and stayed a few days before being deployed to Dili in Portuguese (East) Timor where they remained ensconced for the next 12 months, after encountering the advancing Japanese.

"Portugal was a neutral territory during the war so we thought we certainly shouldn't have been invading that area in the first place."

But when Japan caught wind of their presence it forced their hand to stay and fight a campaign that kicked off with the bombing of Darwin.

For the next year these men stayed and fought in a battle they believed would end in their certain death - a battle to defend the area and stop the numerically superior Japanese army from advancing by causing them as much chaos as possible.

They used to refer to us as 'ghosts' because they never saw us

"The Japs couldn't tell if there were 200 or 2000 of us out there. We'd blow up an ammo dump or airfield and they would be running around wondering how it happened."

George said there were a few reasons the unit was so effective tactically in such abominable conditions and it began with the Timorese people.

"We were very fortunate to have those little kids (criados)," he said.

"They were our helpers and friends. We treated them well and they could not believe we would shake their hands and be onside with them. That's what saved us.The Japanese treated them badly and they took it out on them for helping us.

"About 40,000 of them were slaughtered after we left."

Much like the Fuzzy Wuzzy Angels did for the Kokoda soldiers, the criados, despite the language barriers, wanted to help these men who they grew to respect, becoming a second set of eyes and ears for the soldiers, lugging supplies and providing morsels of sustenance for men who were on the edge of starvation but needed the strength for daily combat and concentration.

"You would run into a criados and they'd point a finger at themselves and then point it to you.They were proud as punch to be our little helpers. They would scout around and get a couple of eggs from here and there. That kept us alive."

George said one of the other determining factors of their 'success' was the rugged terrain of the area and the instinctual bush savvy that seems to inhabit the Australian DNA.

"The island is only 60 miles (almost 100km) wide but the mountain would rise steeply to 9700 feet (3000m).

"Running up and down those hills kept us fit and provided protection.

"It also helped us ambush the Japanese."

In one incident where they were sheltering in a cave thinking they were goners, one of George's comrades quipped "this is a hell of way to spend your 18th birthday," reminding him of just how young most of them were.

Of course the squadron's smarts also gave them the upper hand in this conflict and at the heart of this was their ability to keep the lines of communication open.

The men managed to build a makeshift transmitter from whatever parts they could get their hands on and were able to reestablish contact with Australia.

"At first they didn't trust the source of information so they would ask us test questions like who our wives were.

"That transmitter is in the Canberra War Museum now," George said.

Ex-Commando George Greenhalgh, 92, speaks of his experiences as a soldier in Timor at the Country Womens Association International Day celebrations held in Maclean. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner JoJo Newby

Eventually messages flowed back and forth and soon the malnourished soldiers were the recipients of supplies and food dropped by air.

"They also let us know where the Japanese were. I really can't say enough about how terrific the villagers and Navy and Air Force were.They did it with considerable risk with the Japanese around."

George said the Japanese were a brutal regime but believed most of it stemmed from their inexperience in that kind of guerrilla warfare so they used fear and violence to dominate, sometimes within their own ranks.

"They were ignorant soldiers at the time. Some had of them had never been off their farms.They are different people today of course but we don't dwell on the ugly parts of what we saw and did. You put those behind your mind and over time you forget them."

"I prefer to remember and talk about the stories of hope."

And George has plenty of that to share; one particular story encapsulating just how much support his unit provided to one another against the backdrop of a horrific war.

"One of my mates had his face shot off," George said.

"His whole jaw was missing and was sure to die there but we managed to keep him alive, feeding him using an eye dropper. There were no hospitals or medical help but we got him back to Australia alive. We were also having to battle diseases like dysentery and malaria. One of the bigger blokes in our unit was the only person I'd ever seen that didn't die after contracting malaria."

George said the bond that developed between the men he served with during those 12 months was as strong as any brothers.

"I never had a brother but these fellows were closer than that because of what we went through together. We told each other things we would never tell our mothers or wives."

When George and his mates were rescued and taken out of what must have been a stinking, humid hellhole, they looked very much like prisoners of war when they arrived back in Darwin in 1942.

"I weighed seven stone (45kg) when I stepped off the boat. The first thing I did was kiss the soil.I didn't think we'd ever leave there alive."

On Sunday, April 19, 2015, George Greenhalgh passed away