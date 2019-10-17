CommBank customers furious at outage

The Commonwealth Bank is experiencing a major outage, with technical issues leaving customers unable to complete online transactions.

Pay ID and BPAY services in the bank app and cardless cash are currently unavailable, along with some in branch services and call centres.

The bank has said some customers have also reported issues with their debit card payments.

"Due to this incident some of our branches have temporarily closed," the bank said in a tweet.

"We are urgently working to resolve this issue and we're very sorry for the inconvenience. Our ATM and Point-Of-Sale merchant terminals remain available and working."

People all across the country are experiencing issues. Picture: Down Detector/Supplied

Customers started reporting issues at about 11.45am, since then there have been thousands of reports all across the country of people being unable to access their funds.

An update from Commonwealth Bank at 2pm confirmed there were still issues impacting a range of their services.

"Due to this issue we are experiencing higher than normal volume of calls into our call centres which means there are longer wait times," the bank said in a statement.

"Some of our call centre services are also impacted meaning we are unfortunately limited in what we can provide.

"We apologise for this."

Customers took to Twitter to air their frustrations, with many claiming they have been stuck unable to pay for lunch.

@CommBank I'm getting errors from netbank. Transfers fail and SSO to ComSec fails. pic.twitter.com/oNc9fGrVvS — monkeyfishfrog (@rabbitfishfrog) October 17, 2019

"Just as I'm about to get some funds out of my netbank saver to my debiting account so I can pay for upcoming lunch..grrr," another user wrote.

"Hopefully it's fixed soon. Might be a cheap lunch, as I only have 5 dollars on me now. Shall check later," one said.

Another added: "Whelp, I'm leaving Commbank. Out of fuel at a petrol station and can't transfer to pay for it. Thanks guys."

went to get lunch and couldn’t pay because my commbank app wasn’t working, love life — mel ❅ (@melholzhauser) October 17, 2019

I still haven't been able to use my card/internet banking can we have a update on what's down so I know what I can do with my life right now. In a world where you have pushed for ease of bank cards and online should of stayed with saving actual cash. Very big let down @CommBank — Pat (@Pat86908485) October 17, 2019

45 minutes between service updates for such a large issue is unacceptable — Rachel Wilton (@RachelWilton5) October 17, 2019

@CommBank Maybe you could reimburse every customer with a $10 downtime charge for all of our lunches today like how you charge us $10 everytime we overdraw — RJKSports (@RJKSports) October 17, 2019

More to come.