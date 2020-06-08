Commemorative bench last in set for South Grafton park

South Grafton RSL sub branch service coordinator Bob Hayes says the new bench in the park will provide a place for quiet reflection.

South Grafton RSL sub branch service coordinator Bob Hayes says the new bench in the park will provide a place for quiet reflection.

THE South Grafton RSL Sub-Branch believes it has completed the full set of works around the cenotaph in Lane Boulevard off Through St.

Club services co-ordinator Bob Hayes said the seat which was installed this week, was the final stage of the park redevelopment which began when the cenotaph was moved.

“We moved the cenotaph to put it in the centre of the park, then we built the wall with the timeline of plaques,” Mr Hayes said.

“When we decided on this, we thought it would complete the works we wanted to do.”

He said people who visited the park could walk around looking at the plaques, which recalled all the actions Australian servicemen were involved in from the Boer War to the conflict in Afghanistan.

“We thought it was good people could walk around and look at the plaques, but we wanted somewhere for them to be able to sit and reflect if they wanted to,” he said.

The club had to source an extra seat when it bought one for the South Grafton site and the Ramornie site.

“When the South Grafton Services Club people saw the seats, they said ‘we want one of those too’, so we had to get another one,” Mr Hayes said.

He said the club has not officially dedicated the seats, which it hopes to do on Remembrance Day in November.

“We’re hoping all this COVID-19 think is cleared up enough then for us to have a service here,” he said.

The club had no Anzac Day service in the park this year due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions on massed gatherings.