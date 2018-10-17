Menu
The Grand Old Crow Hotel at Crows Nest
Country town’s only pub hits the market

by Chris Herde
17th Oct 2018 9:00 AM
A BIRD in the hand is worth two in the bush, especially in the one-pub town of Crows Nest on the northern Darling Downs.

The Grand Old Crow Hotel is being put up for sale as a freehold going concern by southeast Queensland pub identity Terry Morrow and his partners.

Mr Morrow was recently awarded the Queensland Hotels Association's Hotelier of the Year gong. His other pub interests include the Landsborough Hotel, Gin Gin's Highway Hotel and Rockhampton's Parkhurst Tavern.

Power Jeffrey & Co's Andy Nason, Peter Power and Robert Hunter have been appointed to take the classic two-storey Grand Old Crow Hotel to market via private treaty.

It is a well-trading watering hole with its nearest competition being the Farmers Arms at Cabarlah 24km away.

On the corner of William St and Emu Creek Rd, it sits on a 4178sq m block and comprises a main bar, gaming room with 18 gaming machines, bistro, TAB and private bar, kitchen, drive-in bottle shop, beer garden/outdoor dining area and accommodation.

