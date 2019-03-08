Menu
Coffs Harbour remains the last city not to be bypassed on the Pacific Highway.
Coffs Harbour remains the last city not to be bypassed on the Pacific Highway. Keagan Elder
Commitment to the Coffs Bypass is 'absolute'

7th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
NATIONALS candidate for Cowper Pat Conaghan said today the Federal Coalition's commitment to funding the Coffs Harbour bypass was absolute.

He said Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in handing down the 2018 Budget last May, was specific about funding support for the bypass.

Mr Morrison, then Treasurer, in his Budget speech on May 8, listed the bypass as part of the governments rolling $75 billion infrastructure program.

 

The Nationals candidate for Cowper Patrick Conaghan.
The Nationals candidate for Cowper Patrick Conaghan. TREVOR VEALE

Mr Conaghan said comments he made at the community forum in Coffs Harbour last night, that funding for the bypass would not be in the 2019-20 Budget, had been misunderstood.

"The timing of when federal money flows to the project is totally in the hands of the NSW Government, and the community, as it develops a new plan for the bypass including tunnels," Mr Conaghan said.

"As the Labor candidate has made very clear, the timing of when money is spent on the project has to be based on the final design, with all the appropriate approvals in place, and with clear community support.

"We are still some way from having those things in place.

"The Coalition will fund the bypass, as the Prime Minister promised in the 2018-19 Budget.

 

The Nationals candidate for Cowper Patrick Conaghan has today addressed concerns over the funding timeframe for the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway bypass.
The Nationals candidate for Cowper Patrick Conaghan has today addressed concerns over the funding timeframe for the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway bypass. TREVOR VEALE
