Committed Bobcats juniors step up for NPL grand final

FOOTBALL: WHEN North Coast Football's 14-years team plays in Saturday's Northern NSW NPL grand final against Edgeworth, coach Joe Skrtic believes the incredible level of commitment his team has shown this year will hold them in good stead.

Maclean Bobcats duo Charlie Kelly and Jarrett Power-Casson have been some of the furthest to travel to training each week, refusing to wilt from their commitment.

"Some of the boys travel from Maclean, Grafton, Scotts Head and Nambucca to train in Coffs twice a week and we travel down by bus every second Saturday to play in Newcastle so it's a huge commitment from the group,” Skrtic said.

"To show up at training, put in 100 per cent and then again on game day it's a big effort from them and from their parents as well.”

The grand final is a replay of last year's decider which the North Coast side won. Facing Edgeworth at Broadmeadow, Skrtic said his team had sufficient ability, talent and desire to claim victory but added it won't be easy.

"I think the players will take confidence out of the last game they played against Edgeworth,” he said. "This year we've met twice and it's been one win for them and one win for us so it's going to be a pretty tight showdown on the weekend but we're looking forward to it. They're a talented group and they've put the hard work in all year and hopefully it will all pay off on the weekend.”

Last week the NCF 14s progressed to the big match after defeating Hamilton Olympic 5-3 in the semi-final.