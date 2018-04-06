Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A bum flash was the talking point of social media during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony. Photo: Twitter
A bum flash was the talking point of social media during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony. Photo: Twitter
Commonwealth Games

Who is the Opening Ceremony bum flasher?

by Lexie Cartwright
6th Apr 2018 5:07 AM

THE woman who's backside stole the show at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony was a volunteer from a community dance group, industry sources revealed.

The unfortunate wardrobe slip-up, which occurred during Ricki-Lee Coulter's beach-themed performance of her new song Technicolour Love, became the talk of the ceremony after a woman in purple swimmers flashed her bare bottom on live TV.

25 MIND-MELTING MOMENTS FROM THE OPENING CEREMONY

The woman is believed to be an amateur performer from the Gold Coast who volunteered her time.

85 PHOTOS FROM THE OPENING CEREMONY

The woman became an international sensation when halfway through the song, the camera flashed to a group of dancers as they flung their towels over their backs, but one dancer's towel got tangled as she ran into a swarm of performers, exposing her bottom to an estimated 1.5 billion viewers.

Related Items

Show More
commonwealth games editors picks flashing opening ceremony wardrobe malfunction
News Corp Australia
Former Grafton family sign our anthem to the world

Former Grafton family sign our anthem to the world

Local Faces Their toil with hearts and hands won the hearts of millions as they signed the anthem for games opening

Plunging off the shore for Youth Week

Plunging off the shore for Youth Week

News Youth group holds Beats by the Beach for Youth Week

Brand new Clarence Valley festival is born

Brand new Clarence Valley festival is born

Entertainment New festival debuts this weekend

2017/18 Premier League Team of the Season

2017/18 Premier League Team of the Season

Cricket Who were the standouts in GDSC Premier League this season?

Local Partners