Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

200m sprint final controversy
Commonwealth Games

The moment athlete told he’d lost gold

13th Apr 2018 8:19 AM

THE Commonwealth Games men's 200m final has ended in high controversy, with England's Zharnel Hughes stripped of his gold medal for impeding runner-up Jereem Richards.

The English camp lodged an appeal against the disqualification, which saw the Trinidad and Tobago runner promoted to the gold-medal position, but it was rejected late on Thursday night.

Both men clocked 20.12 seconds but Hughes was originally declared the winner in a photo finish.

However officials soon after disqualified the Englishman, ruling he impeded Richards in the home straight as the pair made contact in the sprint for the line.

 

 

It appeared Hughes deliberately flung his arm into Richards after the pair made accidental contact as a result of the frontrunner running on the far inside of his lane.

The disqualification, after Hughes celebrated with the English flag draped around his neck, meant Canada's Aaron Brown moved up to the silver medal and Northern Ireland's Leon Reid, who finished fourth, claimed bronze. IAAF president Lord Sebastian Coe, commenting on the Seven Network, believed Hughes should have been disqualified.

"You can run on the line and you could be 3m ahead and run on the line, there is no material advantage, but if you do happen to impede or clash that will be the argument," Coe said.

 

200m england zharnel hughes

Top Stories

    GAMES BOOST: Tourism benefits from Gold Coast exodus

    GAMES BOOST: Tourism benefits from Gold Coast exodus

    News STREAMS of Queenslanders have descended coastal northern NSW towns such as Yamba to escape the chaos of the Commonwealth Games.

    House DA threatens to set new precedent for coastal village

    House DA threatens to set new precedent for coastal village

    Council News Council set to approve house that does not fully comply with DCP

    KERBSIDE CLEANUP: Find out when your rubbish goes out

    KERBSIDE CLEANUP: Find out when your rubbish goes out

    Council News Dates released for annual council hard rubbish collection

    Planets align to bring Hearfield back to Rugby Park

    Planets align to bring Hearfield back to Rugby Park

    Rugby Union REDMEN Number 8 impressed in his first game back after 11 years.

    Local Partners