’F*****g help him’: Why did it take so long?

Callum Hawkins of Scotland as he collapses after being in the lead of the Men's Marathon Final on day eleven of competition at the XXI Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, Sunday, April 15, 2018. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

WHY didn't anyone help marathon runner Callum Hawkins as he lay distressed on the Sundial Bridge?

That is the question angry Commonwealth Games viewers are demanding be answered after the horror finish to today's marathon.

In brutal conditions, Hawkins began to look wobbly on his feet just after the 39km mark.

Still running, he took his hat off and threw it into the crowd before completely losing control of his body and crashing to the grass on the side of the road.

His family and friends have said they were heartbroken as they watched him lie without help for several minutes.

"SOMEONE F*****G HELP HIM!!!" Tweeted fellow Scottish distance runner and friend Andrew Butchart.

Callum's brother Derek thanked people for their messages of support.

"Can't describe how upsetting and distressing it was to watch but just glad he's alright," he Tweeted.

Viewers felt medics should have intervened sooner

For the next 800 metres, Hawkins continued to crash into the railing but somehow remained on his feet.

"At what point do you think that medical should actually stand in, because it is just a sport, and stop him from running? Tamsyn Lewis asked in commentary as it became clear the Scot was in serious trouble.

Just a few seconds later Hawkins was down again and this time didn't get back up.

From the moment Hawkins went down on the bridge, it took almost two minutes for an official to approach him.

From his initial fall to the grass, it was around four minutes.

The Games boss has defended the actions of organisers and medical staff

Two time Commonwealth Games silver medal winner Dave Culbert agreed the lack of assistance was an issue.

"Now we need to see someone out there. We need someone to at least ask him, 'Callum, would you like us to take you off the course?', he said.

BBC commentator Steve Cram said the situation was "a disgrace".

"I'm just concerned for his welfare," he told the BBC. "He hit his head on the barrier. I'm sorry if you're watching this at home, it's really distressing. He's going to hurt himself and there's nobody anywhere near.

Callum Hawkins of Scotland gives the thumbs up to receive medical treatment

"We should have some more medical attention. This is a guy in real distress and someone needs to recognise it for his health at this point.

"Where on earth is the help? You cannot just wait at the finish line. They've got radios. And finally somebody arrives. I think it's disgraceful."

Southport father and daughter Rodney and Annalise West tried to help the 25-year-old but he wouldn't let anyone touch him.

"He crawled around on the ground for two or three minutes," Mr West said.

Mr West asked the volunteers to move their umbrella to shade the struggling athlete.

"They had to clear it with officials to move it off the bridge and over the runner," he said.

He said he was surprised it took so long for officials to come to the aid of Hawkins considering he was leading the race.

Callum Hawkins of Scotland as he collapses after being in the lead of the Men's Marathon

Games boss Mark Peters has defended organisers and said he is seeking more facts on the incident but 'you can't have medical people on every kilometre of the road .... they

(medical staff) are professionally positioned."

"Obviously the health of the athlete is absolutely prime," he said.

"Sometimes medial people arrive too and the athlete has to decide whether they want to go on or not. I understand that was part of the discussion (about Hawkins) at a point in time.

"Incredibly athletes in whatever state they are want to finish, and we've seen that in marathons. Certainly, there's no reason why there would be deliberate (medical) delays, and our thoughts are with the athlete."