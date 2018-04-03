Menu
Collect Borobi pins
Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games: How to get your piece of history

3rd Apr 2018 11:40 AM

YOU don't have to be on the Gold Coast to bask in Commonwealth Games glory because we're bringing a piece of the Games to you.

We know Queenslanders love to wear their hearts on their sleeve so why not show your passion and wear a piece of the Games there too?

From Wednesday, collect the five-part Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi pin collection, exclusive to News Corp.

For just $2 with the paper every day, these pins are your chance to be a part of history.

2018 marks the first time in the history of a major multi-sport event that an equal number of medal events for men and women will be held.

Youtube child sensation Grace Mulgrew 12 promoting the Commonwealth Games pin collection.
Youtube child sensation Grace Mulgrew 12 promoting the Commonwealth Games pin collection.

Wednesday's pin is a special Borobi 'Share the dream' pin, plus you'll get a bonus collector's card. Coming up is a pin for swimming, gymnastics, cycling and athletics. Collect all five!

All you have to do is grab your local paper every day until Saturday, and grab the Sunday Mail or Sunday Telegraph on Sunday and take the inside token to a participating newsagent or Woolworths.

Be a part of history with our latest promotion.

For more information, head online to BorobiPinCollection.com.au

COMMONWEALTH GAMES ACTION

WEDNESDAY: Borobi 'Share the dream' pin + bonus collector's card

THURSDAY: Swimming

FRIDAY: Gymnastics

SATURDAY: Cycling

SUNDAY: Athletics

commonwealth games gold coast news corp promotion
News Corp Australia
