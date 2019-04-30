Communities urged to apply for funding

Have you got a bright idea to make your local community even better?

Have you got a bright idea to make your local community an even better place to live? Then it's time to bring your project to life and apply for funding to back it according to Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis.

Mr Gulaptis said applications under the NSW Government's newest funding program 'My Community' program provides grants between $20,000 and $200,000 for community projects in each NSW electorate.

"My Community Project gives communities the chance to develop a great idea to revitalise or renew their local area, whether that be through a community garden, a cultural fair, or a safe and inclusive playground," Mr Gulaptis said.

"Through this program, locals can think about what their area needs and develop that idea with a project sponsor such as their local council, school or charitable organisation.

"One of the great things about the program is once we have the eligible project applications for each area, we will invite the community to get behind them by casting a vote online for the projects they like the most," he said.

Mr Gulaptis said the pilot program was established by the NSW Government as part of the 2018 Budget and is made possible by the NSW Generations Fund.

"The NSW Generations Fund is a sovereign fund that will be used to pay down debt, while also sharing the benefit of its returns with the people of NSW by providing funding to communities via local, citizen-led projects," he said.

"Thanks to the NSW Government's strong financial management, we have the funds available to deliver projects that will make a real difference for communities across NSW."

If you have a bright idea, now is the time to get started:

Step 1. Contact a sponsor to see if they'll support your project - it could be your council, school or a charity

Step 2. Complete Part One of the application form online and click 'submit' to send to your sponsor (remember to allow enough time for your sponsor to complete it)

Step 3. Have your sponsor complete Part Two of the application and submit the final version before 2.00pm on Wednesday 15 May 2019.

Applicants and sponsors will be notified if their project progresses to the public vote.

To read the My Community Project guidelines, view a fact sheet or lodge an application, visit: www.nsw.gov.au/mycommunityproject.