Community a focus at schools' celebration

9th Mar 2017 9:00 AM
GROWING GOODWILL: Nicholas Power Geary arranges the "Trees" from each Catholic school in the area at a Catholic School week liturgy at McAuley Catholic College.
GROWING GOODWILL: Nicholas Power Geary arranges the "Trees" from each Catholic school in the area at a Catholic School week liturgy at McAuley Catholic College. Adam Hourigan

ONE by one, students marched tree branches to the front of the assembly

at McAuley Catholic College yesterday, each leaf marked with the name of a student.

And as they came together, the branches formed a giant tree, representing the student community of 900 gathered to celebrate Catholic Education Week.

Led by new parish priest Paul Winter, the Catholic schools of the Clarence Valley joined together in a liturgy to celebrate the week, and focus on celebrating the schools' history, faith and achievements in the community. "It matches our mission as Catholic educators, and the idea that we want to give the students the idea of setting deep roots within the community that will give them a sturdy foundation to move into the wider world,” assistant principal Kate Thomson said.

Ms Thomson said the week was a good way to showcase what the schools did academically, and in the community and pointed to a program running for several years as part of how the school involved students in the community.

"We have a barbecue trailer that we set up at the New School of Arts and give meals to whoever turns up and need a meal,” she said.

"Staff and students volunteer, and for the most part we keep that going through the holidays, and that's part of how we give back to the community as a school.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
