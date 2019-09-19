Community answer Minnie Water's cry for help

HELP NEEDED: The Minnie Water brigade are on the lookout for new recruits.

A DESPERATE call for help has been answered by the Minnie Water community.

After the Minnie Water rural fire brigade made a plea to the community last week for volunteers, 10 new members signed up at the weekend.

Brigade captain Brian Freddo was ecstatic to see so many new faces and said he would be running another sign-up session this weekend.

After fires ripped through national park and came mere metres from homes in Angourie and Wooloweyah a few weeks ago, the community has been reminded of the importance of a local fire brigade.

Residents in Minnie Water/Sandon and surrounding areas interested in finding out more should visit the Minnie Water fire shed at 9am on Sunday.

For inquiries, phone Brian Freddo on 6649 7642.

