Community art the focus of new exhibition

LOCAL CONTENT: Yamba Art Space is showcasing works from members of the community. Kerrie Howland

A NEW community art exhibition is opening at the Yamba Art Space Gallery this Friday, showcasing a range of works by Clarence Valley artists.

"Creative Expression" is the name of the group exhibition which includes work from students and creative practitioners who have been involved in the creative education which took place at the space, including life drawing and mixed media classes.

The exhibition has come about through the work of Art Space owner-coordinator Kerrie Howland who has been involved in art education throughout the Clarence Valley for over 10 years.

Ms Howland first opened the space in November 2017 and said there had been a lot of positive responses from the community since that time especially now that more kids could become involved through the use of Creative Kids vouchers.

"This is showcasing a sense of community, creative expression, learning and creative exploration," she said.

"I jumped into Yamba Art Space to try and get a more consistent and permanent creative space that could offer creative education on a more regular basis."

Ms Howland emphasised the importance for people in the Lower Clarence to have access to spaces to be involved in creative education and said the inaugural exhibition celebrated that.

"The title 'creative expression' says it all. This first exhibition is about is featuring artists and creative practitioners involved in Yamba Art Space," she said.

"It is an about opportunities for people to share what they are creating here."

The exhibition opens on Friday July 5 at 5pm and would run until August 17.

More information about the space could be found at www.yambaartspace.com.