Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOCAL CONTENT: Yamba Art Space is showcasing works from members of the community.
LOCAL CONTENT: Yamba Art Space is showcasing works from members of the community. Kerrie Howland
Art & Theatre

Community art the focus of new exhibition

TIM JARRETT
by
5th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW community art exhibition is opening at the Yamba Art Space Gallery this Friday, showcasing a range of works by Clarence Valley artists.

"Creative Expression" is the name of the group exhibition which includes work from students and creative practitioners who have been involved in the creative education which took place at the space, including life drawing and mixed media classes.

The exhibition has come about through the work of Art Space owner-coordinator Kerrie Howland who has been involved in art education throughout the Clarence Valley for over 10 years.

Ms Howland first opened the space in November 2017 and said there had been a lot of positive responses from the community since that time especially now that more kids could become involved through the use of Creative Kids vouchers.

"This is showcasing a sense of community, creative expression, learning and creative exploration," she said.

"I jumped into Yamba Art Space to try and get a more consistent and permanent creative space that could offer creative education on a more regular basis."

Ms Howland emphasised the importance for people in the Lower Clarence to have access to spaces to be involved in creative education and said the inaugural exhibition celebrated that.

"The title 'creative expression' says it all. This first exhibition is about is featuring artists and creative practitioners involved in Yamba Art Space," she said.

"It is an about opportunities for people to share what they are creating here."

The exhibition opens on Friday July 5 at 5pm and would run until August 17.

More information about the space could be found at www.yambaartspace.com.

More Stories

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    CLOSE CALL: Horse trainer dodges death in horrific fall

    premium_icon CLOSE CALL: Horse trainer dodges death in horrific fall

    News SCOTT Henley suffered four broken ribs, a punctured lung, a broken wrist, a squashed nerve in his right shoulder and loss of feeling in his right hand.

    10 terrific things to do this week

    10 terrific things to do this week

    Whats On Have you got plans for the weekend? Check out what's on

    Amos allegedly found with ice during arrest for police ram

    premium_icon Amos allegedly found with ice during arrest for police ram

    News The 29-year-old was arrested about 11.55am yesterday.

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    News Young driver posted videos of 160km/h drive on winding roads