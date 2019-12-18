Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Garbutt resident Phillip Coughran, 37, was at hospital when a group of thieves tore through his Crowder St unit last week, stealing his nebuliser and $2700 that was being saved for a car. Air Liquide Healthcare owner Sandy Breen gave Mr Coughran a new nebuliser worth nearly $300 after hearing he had been a victim of crime.
Garbutt resident Phillip Coughran, 37, was at hospital when a group of thieves tore through his Crowder St unit last week, stealing his nebuliser and $2700 that was being saved for a car. Air Liquide Healthcare owner Sandy Breen gave Mr Coughran a new nebuliser worth nearly $300 after hearing he had been a victim of crime.
Health

Community backs terminally ill victim of crime

by TESS IKONOMOU
18th Dec 2019 1:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville business owner has donated a lifesaving piece of medical equipment to a terminally ill man who was robbed by thieves while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Garbutt resident Phillip Coughran, 37, was at hospital when a group of thieves tore through his Crowder St unit last week, stealing his nebuliser and $2700 that was being saved for a car.

Air Liquide Healthcare owner Sandy Breen gave Mr Coughran a new nebuliser worth nearly $300 after hearing he had been a victim of crime.

"I donated it because he needed it, I like to help people, it's in my nature," she said.

"It was terrible, I've been broken into before and I know exactly what it feels like, it's not a good feeling and I was in a position to donate one.

"I gave him my number and told him if he needed anything to contact me."

Mr Coughran said Sandy's generosity had brought him relief.

"I'm feeling a lot better and can breathe more easily now, it's actually given me hope and the old feeling of community spirit," he said.

"This machine is a bit of a god send … it's brought a smile to my face.

"It would be great to get back at the stage where I was at before the money was stolen … it's still breaking my heart a little bit, as I was looking forward to seeing my kids, especially if it's the last time I get to see them."

air liquide healthcare phillip coughran terminal illness

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'SURREAL': Nymboida bushfire victim recieves brand new home

        premium_icon 'SURREAL': Nymboida bushfire victim recieves brand new home

        News FROM losing of her family home to winning a brand new one, the last month in Nina Jongen’s life has been the very definition of a rollercoaster ride.

        • 18th Dec 2019 12:13 PM
        Your guide to the four-day fire ban

        Your guide to the four-day fire ban

        News With a four-day total fire ban in effect, here’s what you can and can’t do during...

        John Edwards sentenced for murder of wife

        John Edwards sentenced for murder of wife

        Breaking The man found guilty of killing his estranged wife Sharon learned his fate in court...

        Body of newborn baby found at rural property

        premium_icon Body of newborn baby found at rural property

        News A 28-year-old woman is being questioned by police.