Community bands together to love life

LOVING Life Day was bigger and better than last with a day full of fun for everyone.

Event coordinator Julie Dickson said the day was a huge success with a full compliment of market stalls and a better variety of food vendors.

"We also got the activity side of things together with a return visit of the wonderfully funny and entertaining Troppo Bob, a jumping castle, lovely rabbits to cuddle, the speedball camera to clock the speed of a tennis serve or your bowling, the Grafton Sporting Car Club showing some of their hill climb cars and Smiley's Kid Parties with party games run by the effervescent Andrew Smith,” Ms Dickson said.

Anaya Reimer Voices over the Valley scholarship winner.

While there were many highlights to the day, it was the stage spectacle that really got the crowd going Ms Dickson said.

"Dean Loadsman on his didgeridoo, the Studio One Dance Academy Dancers, High Abilities and Living Proof, our young talent quest Valley's Got Talent where the winners in each age group took home a trophy and $400 (thanks to sponsor Chemist Warehouse), D'Boyzos from Nana Glen, and the awards to the winners of a scholarship and internship from the SCRAM (School of Radio and Media) foundation (were some of the highlights),” she said.

Over 10 Talent Quest Winner Silvio Carr

"David Farrell of Farrell & McCrohon was the auctioneer for our auction. He ran a spirited auction of items donated to 103.1 by many generous Grafton businesses. The weather was a little windy but ultimately sunny and pleasant enough to be out and about.

"The many visitors were given a unique choice of entertainment, activities, market and food, all contributing to our most successful day to date.”