Community bushfire recovery packages announced

WALL OF SMOKE: An aerial image of the Myall Creek Rd bushfire, which is still burning out of control and burnt approximately 66,991ha.

THE NSW Government has announced a $48.25 million recovery package for the North Coast, Mid North Coast and Northern Tablelands with grants of up to $15,000 to be made available for farmers and small businesses ravaged by bushfire.

The announcement comes as damage assessors continue to count the toll of bushfire activity over the past few months in the Clarence Valley, and fire crews work to try and contain the Myall Creek Rd blaze.

At 2pm Sunday afternoon the fire was listed at an advice alert level, with fire fighting crews continuing to actively defend property and infrastructure in difficult conditions, with support from water bombing aircraft and heavy plant appliances.

Northerly winds continue to push the fire in a southerly direction towards Cavanaghs Rd, Tullymorgan, Mangrove Creek Rd, Gallagher’s Lane and Ashby Heights, however the fire behaviour has been erratic and unpredictable.

Sunday afternoon saw backburning operations focused around the Pacific Highway between Mororo and north of Iluka Rd to prevent the southern spread of fire.

While bushfire activity continues, around 63 per cent of the Clarence Valley local government area has been assessed by NSW Rural Fire Service, with at least 100 houses confirmed destroyed.

A further 181 outbuildings have also been destroyed as well as two facilities, while 33 homes and 97 outbuildings have been assessed as damaged.

Assistance is being provided through the joint Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements and includes $18.25 million for Community Recovery Fund for community projects and mental health.

Minister for Natural Disaster and Emergency Management David Littleproud said the $15,000 grants would help bushfire affected communities get back to doing what they do best.

“Getting back to business is one of the best ways to bounce back,” Mr Littleproud said.

“This will make sure businesses can open and people are back to work sooner.

“When money flows around a community it can help to speed up the whole recovery.

“An $18.25 million Community Recovery Fund has also been set up for targeted community project grants and mental health support.

“The mental toll on the community, volunteers and emergency service staff can linger long after the fires and they will need ongoing support.

“In addition the targeted grants will be available for projects that help with the recovery and improve disaster resilience.”

RFS firefighters in action over the weekend working to contain a bushfire. Photo: NSW RFS Northern Rivers Zone.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that the assistance package is a commitment from both governments to not only assist the long term recovery effort of bushfire affected

communities, but also the farming and business sectors by making available recovery grants of up to $15,000 to eligible primary producers and small businesses.

“The impact to communities has been evident over the last few weeks, however the extent of the impact to our farming and business sectors has not been fully quantified as these bushfires continue to burn,” she said.

“We also know the emotional impact a disaster like this can have on communities which is why we are committing $4.05 million to mental health services.”