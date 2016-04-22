Community champ leaves the world better than he found it

Jim Agnew out in front of the site of the Yamba Community Health Centre which will be named after him Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Jim Agnew out in front of the site of the Yamba Community Health Centre which will be named after him Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

THE SAYING "when you leave a place, it should be in better shape than when you found it", might have been penned with Lower Clarence champion Jim Agnew in mind.

The long-time Lower Clarence champion has left, Yamba, Maclean, his home town of Warren and the world a remarkable legacy.

Mr Agnew died in the Opal Nursing Home, Dubbo, on September 27 at the age of 93, a little more than two years after the opening of the Yamba Community Health Centre which bears his name.

It was his swansong after 26 years of community activism that began when Jim and his wife Grace (dec) arrived in Yamba in 1990.

Jim Agnew OAM Building opening: Jim Agnew opens the building named after him - the Yamba Community Health Centre.

As all of the politicians who represented the electorate in that time came to find out, Jim Agnew was not a man who would take no for an answer.

One of those was MP for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, who penned a tribute to Mr Agnew to be read at his funeral in Warren on Tuesday.

Mr Gulaptis recalled he was a "cocky" Mayor of Maclean Shire when he first ran into Mr Agnew in 2001 or 2002.

"He came into my office and introduced himself as a newcomer to Yamba," Mr Gulaptis said.

"He told me he had been a councillor at Warren and while he was there the council was able to deliver the services the community needed and since moving to Yamba he could immediately see the need for an ambulance station in Yamba.

"Maclean had an ambulance station and it was only 20 minutes from Yamba and the cries for an ambulance station for Yamba by the locals had fallen on deaf ears for the 20 years I had lived in the Lower Clarence.

"I told Jim it would never happen. This didn't stop Jim. Jim went and saw the then-State Member for Clarence, Harry Woods, and Harry told him the same thing.

"How wrong we we were."

Over the next few years Mr Gulaptis and his colleagues at State and Federal level and their departmental bureaucrats got to know Mr Agnew very well as he campaigned for the ambulance station.

Within five years the station was a reality, and if Mr Gulaptis and his colleague thought that would be enough for Mr Agnew, they were mistaken.

"When Jim came to me and said Yamba needs a hospital, I thought 'Jim, this is even too big an ask for you'," Mr Gulaptis said. "We have a hospital in Maclean. But again I underestimated Jim's tenacity.

"Some how he managed to convince the Federal and State Governments to find the funding and fittingly it has been named the Jim Agnew OAM Building."

Mr Gulaptis said Mr Agnew never stopped thinking about how he could improve the lives of people in the community.

"He was instrumental in getting the $7.2million funding to widen the Oyster Channel Bridge which was a dangerous approach into Yamba.

"I know I'll never forget Jim. He is one of a kind. He was very humble and very genuine. Throughout the whole time I knew Jim he was always resolute but very respectful. My sincere condolences to Jim's family and they should be very proud of him as we are in the Lower Clarence."