Community Choir springs into action

CAST off the winter woollies and come to an afternoon of great entertainment with the Lower Clarence Community Choir. They will sing a variety of music including songs from shows, jazz, ballads and favourite hits from not so long ago. They will be conducted by Sister Anne Gallagher OAM, and accompanied by accompanist Gwen Berman OAM.

Sister Anne will also conduct our talented Maclean Music Academy Orchestral Ensemble as they perform some Beatles Hits and a medley of well known movie themes. The Ensemble has twenty members ranging in age from eleven to "Ted”, and has long been an outstanding training ground for local budding musicians.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Several excellent soloists will also be performing including our local diva Michelle Ryan, presently at home in Maclean where she grew up, after performing in several operas in Europe. Connor Willmore, a very popular young local singer, will also entertain you, along with Anne Grey & Jenny Ensor who sing melodic duets.

Raffle tickets will be sold before both concerts with three wonderful prizes to be won. The lucky winners will have their names drawn after the concert at Yamba. After the Maclean Concert, a delicious afternoon tea will be served for the cost of a gold coin donation.

There will be music for all tastes, so come along and spend an afternoon with the much loved musicians and singers of the Lower Clarence. Proceeds from the concert will be given to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Appeal and the Maclean Hospital Auxiliary.

Concerts will be held in the Maclean Civic Hall on Saturday September 16 at 2pm and at the Yamba Bowling Club on Sunday September 17 at 2pm. Tickets cannot be pre-booked but can be purchased at the door for both concerts.

Ticket prices are: $12; $10 (concession) and children under 18 free.