Community club lends support to a punter's favourite

Matthew Elkerton
| 29th Apr 2017 10:00 AM
NEW BEGINNINGS: CRJC chairman Graeme Green and GDSC president Warren Tozer celebrate with GDSC CEO (front) Garry Williams at the announcement of the GDSC sponsorship for the Ramornie Handicap.
NEW BEGINNINGS: CRJC chairman Graeme Green and GDSC president Warren Tozer celebrate with GDSC CEO (front) Garry Williams at the announcement of the GDSC sponsorship for the Ramornie Handicap. Adam Hourigan

RACING: A renewed partnership between the Clarence River Jockey Club and Grafton District Services Club is set to breathe new life into one of the Valley's biggest race spectacles.

The community club has announced its support for Clarence River Jockey Club as the major sponsor for the $160,000 Ramornie Handicap for the next three years.

It was a move GDSC chief executive officer Garry Williams has heralded as the right one for the club as they aim to focus their support when it comes to racing.

The GDSC has been a long term supporter of the jockey club's annual July Carnival, an inaugural member of the illustrious Kensei Club having won naming rights to the Grafton Cup on two previous occasions, but will now focus its efforts on the one major race.

"As most people would be aware, the Grafton District Services Club has been a major supporter of the Clarence River Jockey Club's July Racing Carnival for many, many years,” Clarence River Jockey Club executive officer Michael Beattie said.

"That support will be taken to a new level in 2017 with the CRJC proud to announce that the GDSC have come on board as the major sponsor of the flagship race, the Ramornie Handicap, for the next three years.”

The Ramornie Handicap was previously supported by Crowe Horwath, but a change in management direction saw the financial services company not renew their sponsorship at the end of the contract.

Beattie said the jockey club had never had any worries about finding a new sponsor, but were ensuring they brought on board the right local business that would help participation levels increase this year.

As part of the partnership all members who present their GDSC membership card at the front gate on Ramornie Day will be let in for free.

"With so many locals being members of the Grafton District Services Club, it's such a wonderful opportunity to give them the opportunity to attend Ramornie Day,” Beattie said.

"This will be the first time to my knowledge, certainly in regional racing and probably in racing across Australia, where the sponsor is able to get unlimited access for their members to go the races on a major race day.”

"It will just give an opportunity for as many locals as possible to attend one of our major race days. I will be shocked if the crowds don't increase dramatically.”

For the GDSC, the deal cements a long term-bond between clubgoers and the races. The club will re-evaluate the sponsorship after the 2019 July Carnival.

"Race week has always been massive for us,” GDSC chief executive officer Garry Williams said. "We are the focal point of the carnival when it comes to entertainment.

"Once we see how it goes I'm sure it will become a long-term arrangement.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence river jockey club crjc gdsc horses july carnival racing ramornie handicap

