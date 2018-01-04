Community comes together to clean up

MASSIVE CLEAN-UP: Two workers attend the Clarence Valley Council building following the storms in Maclean on Tuesday.

"WHAT really stands out is how the place kicks into action, from the State Emergency Service, to Essential Energy, the fireys, and council staff, everyone gets going at once, it's remarkable to watch.”

They are the words of acting Clarence Valley Council general manager Des Schroder, who was impressed by how the community came together to clean up Maclean after a huge storm ripped through the town on Tuesday.

He said the "war zone” is rapidly being cleaned up, with Essential Energy, council workers, fire fighters and the SES all working together to ensure the town gets up and running again.

"It's largely operating as usual now, the main street was closed off yesterday morning but it's going OK,” he said.

"What stands out is there wasn't much damage to houses around Maclean, however there was a lot of damage done to the Maclean Showground and the Clarence Hotel, they are the two standouts.

"At the council chambers, we have some water damage in our office, but the lights are back on.”

The Maclean council chambers were closed yesterday, but were expected to reopen today.

Mr Schroder said they would likely have to abandon a few offices in the building that had roof damage, but they would probably be fully operational.

The council depot in Townsend was damaged in the storm, with five large doors being blown off on the workshop.

"The big problem is everyone is closed for Christmas, what factory is going to be making them or importing them now? The guys who put them in originally are going to have a look but they are huge and we will have to wait and see.

"We have a security guard down there,” he said.

The council has been in contact with its insurers, who will come out to assess damage to the council buildings, including the Maclean Showground, once the clean-up is completed.