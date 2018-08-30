Community divided on A-League's latest bolter

DREAM CHANCE: Eight-time Olympic sprinting gold medallist Usain Bolt has been training with the Central Coast Mariners in Gosford for the past two weeks ahead of a dream A-League berth.

EIGHT-TIME Olympic Gold medallist Usain Bolt is set to make his football debut with the Central Coast Mariners in a friendly clash on Friday.

The "world's fastest man” has had a tough time adjusting to the pace of football on the coast but still hopes to make an A-League start with the club this coming season.

In light of Bolt's first game as a Mariner, Back of the Net sat down with members of the Clarence Valley football brains trust to get their perspective on this highly publicised transition from track to field.

JEFF PAVEY, ILUKA FC

"I know the young lads at Iluka think it's great. They can't wait to see him play. They get to see that he hasn't limited himself in his achievements. You can achieve your goals whatever they may be.

"I think it's good for the younger generations to see something like this because it shows you can be a professional athlete in another sport, win gold medals for your country and still be able to turn your hand at another sport because you have that professionalism about you.

"Because of this professionalism, Usain Bolt will draw quite a lot of people into the football world that you might not have otherwise and that can only be a positive thing.”

GRANT NEILSON,

MACLEAN BOBCATS

"I'm the biggest Central Coast Mariners fan so I'll watch him regardless. But I'd love to see him make his debut within striking range of where I'm sitting. The Mariners have always been the poor coven of the A-League and we've really punched above our weight for a long time with no budget. The way I see it, if he turns out to be a half-decent player then great, but the more important aspect is that he's bringing that high profile to the Central Coast.

"I don't feed into the negative comments about him jumping to football. Look at Sir Vivian Richards; he could have been a professional soccer player. Or even Rod Stewart. All of these people from all walks of life who happen to excel in something that they're not necessarily known for, I say let them do it if they want to. Although ideally I'd love to see Andreas Iniesta in the Clarence Valley. I'm sure we could find (Bolt) a midfield position in the Bobcats. Well, he might not make First Grade, but definitely a shot at reserves.”

JAMES JOYCE,

WESTLAWN TIGERS

"I'm a bit on the fence about it. For me it's just about waiting and seeing what happens.

"On one side, I think this is a great opportunity for him, but on the other side it's clearly a bit of a cash-in on his celebrity status. There's more interest in a non-football celebrity joining the ranks than there is a high-profile footballer deciding to join an Australian team.

"It's all about economics and marketing. From a business perspective it's a smart decision because football simply doesn't have a big enough following in Australia, so something like this will definitely boost the profile of the game. But from a true footballer, it's a bit odd.”