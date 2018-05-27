Menu
FOR A CAUSE: Fundraisers (from left) Amanda Fonti, Alana Gabanski, Kathryn Langford, Brooke Robinson and Phil Gabanski.
News

Community effort raises $4000 for suicide prevention

27th May 2018 4:40 PM

IT WAS a family affair for the Gabanskis at the Anytime Fitness Grafton's 24 Hour Treadmill Challenge for Suicide Prevention.

Phil and Lydia Gabanski both stepped onto the treadmills for the cause, with this being their second year of involvement.

Their daughter Alana, who is too young to get on the treadmills, still pitched in by selling raffle tickets.

As an added bonus to the day, they won the raffle and took home the fruit basket which was donated by Farmer Lou's - who also sponsored a treadmill for the event.

Mr Gabanski said he decided to hop on the treadmill for an hour for the event as the worthy cause is close to his heart.

Fifty supporters took part in the event this year, with $4000 raised for Suicide Prevention Australia.

Anytime Fitness Grafton co-owner Kathryn Langford wanted to thank the community and the local businesses which sponsored the treadmills.

Every member of the Anytime staff contributed to the cause - when one member went home to sleep, another replaced them.

Ms Langford said the challenge was a big effort but 24 hours was a small amount of time in the long run to raise money for suicide awareness.

"Hopefully next year it will be bigger and better.

"We have made four (grand) this year, maybe six next year,” Ms Langford said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

