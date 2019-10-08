Community farewells beloved friend, father

Family and friends have said their final goodbyes to Peter Wright after he lost hit battle with brain cancer.

THE Lawrence community has farewelled a beloved friend, husband, father and grandfather in Peter Colin Wright, who has lost his battle with brain cancer.

In December, at a time when the family traditionally took a trip each year to Brooms Head, Mr Wright was dealt a devastating blow when he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

For the next nine months through chemotherapy, radiation and seemingly endless medications, Mr Wright's wife and family stood by his side and were fundamental in his care.

A Southgate local, Mr Wright attended Grafton High School before he started work at South Grafton Brickworks, where he stayed for more than a decade.

In his job he found close friends in Lawrence locals Stuart and Tim Ensbey and he soon found another reason to visit the Ensbeys' home - their sister, Rhonda.

The couple went on to marry in 1981.

Five years later they welcomed their daughter, Jessica Ann, and the followingyear their son, BrianJohn.

DEARLY MISSED: Peter Wright (middle back) with his family in the final photo taken before he passed. Contributed

In 1989, with the opening of the Harwood Sugar Mill came a new job for Mr Wright, where he remained for more than 30 years, moving from the packing floor to being a leading hand.

Mr Wright's passions were wide and varied.

An active member of the community, he was involved in several committees, including the Maclean Show Society Campdraft Committee, and was also a bird breeder.

The family's backyard was filled with the sounds of quarrions, lorikeets and parrots in handmade aviaries.

The family moved to their current farm in Lawrence in 2004.

Mr Wright became a keenexhibitor in the cane section at the Maclean Show, often heading to night shift early in order to get his entries in, with a ute load ofcane after carefully selecting and polishing the cane stalks.

Mr and Mrs Wright welcomed their first grandchild, Jack, in 2012 and a few years later "Poppy Peter” was the proud grandfather of Harry, Sophia, Callie and most recently Hazel, who was born this year as he underwent treatment in Lismore.

The Wright family thanked staff at Grafton Aged Care Home and Grafton Base Hospital for their care and compassion in caring for their patriarch.