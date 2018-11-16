Weatherman in 'crisis mode' asks 60k followers for help

STORMCHASER: Antonio Parancin has spent the past 11 years forecasting and chasing severe weather patterns around the Northern Rivers.

STORMCHASER: Antonio Parancin has spent the past 11 years forecasting and chasing severe weather patterns around the Northern Rivers. Antonio Parancin

COMMUNITY members have rallied together to support the face behind North Coast Storm Chasers, Antonio Parancin after revealing he was going through some hardship which he has described as a "crisis".

Mr Parancin has offered free weather forecast services to the community through social media since 2012.

He revealed on his NCSC Facebook page his troubles worsened earlier this year after his place of employment closed and asked his more than 59,000 followers for financial assistance.

He since moved to the Gold Coast from Lismore and said recent times he has "struggled to survive".

"Over an email I was informed to not expect work or the last pay," Mr Parancin said.

"Since then it's been what so many others are going through, and that is a struggle to survive.

"Unfortunately somehow since then I have not managed to land a new job and moving to a new location will only just set me back further.

"Because of these circumstances I had to rely on Centrelink, St Vinnies, food banks etc.

"I have apparently used all my availability of resources / funding and assistance for the year and so there is no help for me and I'm possibly about to be kicked out of where I am living because my government benefits make up for about 70 per cent of said rent and then you have to worry about eating, petrol, bills.

"The truth is my last meal was a day and a half ago and that was two minute noodles.

"I haven't got family to fall back on...I haven't got friends who can exactly pay my rent or help me out with money for food. It's literally CRISIS MODE for me right now."

Mr Parancin's followers have offered their thoughts, money, food and favours and other suggestions in response to his pleas to which he offered his immense thanks, and said all help so far has made a big difference to his next few weeks of living.

He described it as an "amazing and unexpected turn of events".

"So many people reached out and made it the worst day ever to a bearable day. I did not expect to get so much support from people I don't even know...it was beautiful."

Since then his posts have been deleted for reasons unknown.

Gaelle Kamala McKee: "You do great work with this site Antonio Parancin and NCSC has often helped me when I've been anxious about a storm event. Getting up to date info has been awesome!"

Chris Johnno Johnston: "Think about all the times this kid saved your washing from been blown away, think of the times your car made it home safe without a dent, just think about your out of pocket expenses that this kid has saved you with his reporting of real time events in our area. Time for us to feed him."