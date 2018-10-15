Community finds council 'satisfactory'

Minnie Water foreshore remediation

Asbestos containing material (ACM) was unexpectedly found at Minnie Water Foreshore Reserve following a period of dry weather that thinned the grass cover and allowed the top soil to be exposed.

The disturbance of the top soil was exacerbated by vehicles movements across the reserve.

The material was remnant, mostly bonded, ACM from former dwellings that were either removed and relocated off Minnie Water Foreshore Reserve or demolished.

Councillors will vote on placing a foreshore concept plan into place for a two week period, allocate $256,625 from the Reserve to fund the remediation of the reserve.

Community satisfaction survey

In July and August, Jetty Research undertook a survey of 400 randomly selected residents.

Overall, the residents interviewed said council was under performing in relation to unsealed and sealed roads, economic development, protection of natural environment, footpaths, cycleways, waste, recycling, water supply, tourism marketing, maintenance of bridges, flood plain, coastal management and maintenance of public toilets.

However they did feel council was exceeding exceptions in online services, libraries, life guards, cultural facilities, pools sewerage and sporting facilities.

The report said overall, the council's performance was satisfactory.

The full report will go before council.

Clarissa the Mermaid

Cr Debrah Novak has requested council help the Grafton Rowing Club find a permanent placement for Clarissa the Mermaid and assist with the permanent installation.

The Grafton Rowing Club launched 'Clarissa the Mermaid' as a passion project and tourism campaign in 2015.

The Grafton Rowing Club along with local businesses, community groups, and individuals have invested well over $5000 in the 'Clarissa Queen Of The Clarence' as a tourism icon for the Clarence Valley.

All along these community minded groups and individuals have had the future of Grafton in their hearts and have approached this campaign believing they could provide Grafton with a selling point like they do in Denmark with the 'Little Mermaid'.

Clarissa's display case has been made by the Grafton's Men's Shed, and is now waiting in her finished home to be attached to the fall of the Grafton Rowing Shed.

The council papers say: "All she needs is Council's cherry picker to move her to her final resting place.”

