Community forum on impact of domestic violence

Maclean Neighbourhood Watch president Brian Haselum and secretary Warren Rackham (front).
by Caitlan Charles

DOMESTIC violence is one of the biggest issues facing the Lower Clarence community according to the Maclean and District Neighbourhood Watch.

Secretary Warren Rackham said at the organisation's regular meeting every second month they were constantly hearing the impact that domestic violence has on the area.

"It's taking up a lot of the police's time,” he said.

"It's still very prevalent in the community and it doesn't seem to be dying down.

Last year, the group held a successful forum on methamphetamine with more than 100 people turning up to the Maclean Bowling Club to hear from professional speakers.

After the success of that forum, and the prevalence of domestic violence in the community, Neighbourhood Watch has organised a Kellie Butler, from On Track Community Programs, to address the community.

"She is going to talk about the various forms of domestic violence,” Mr Rackham said. Along with Ms Butler, the local police will be attending the forum to give a talk on how the police deal with domestic violence and how the issue affects them.

The primary causes of domestic violence and what can be done to stop it will be discussed.

Following the two talks, there will be questions if time permits.

The talk is on at the Maclean Bowling Club on Sunday, November 19 from 2-3.15pm.

The forum is open to the entire community.

