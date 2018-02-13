Community garden founder passes away

Yamba Community Garden President Ron Jurd on the proposed site of the Garden at Yamba's Wattle Park before it was built

Yamba Community Garden President Ron Jurd on the proposed site of the Garden at Yamba's Wattle Park before it was built Rodney Stevens

ONE of the founders of Yamba's Community Garden, Ron Jurd, has passed away at the age of 86 last Saturday morning.

Ron moved to the area, and saw an opportunity to create a community space for gardening, and with the help of local committee and grants, the garden opened in 2011.

"He organised meetings, did letterbox drops, there was a fair bit of work to find an actual locality, it took a little while,” daughter Elizabeth Fairweather said.

"He still went down there every Tuesday, but he did spend a lot of his time down there.”

Ms Fairweather said that Mr Jurd always contributed to the community wherever he lived.

"We've lived in quite a few communities and everywhere he went there was some project,” she said.

"When we lived in Lake Macquare he helped build community halls, he ran a bicentennial cattle drive, and was awarded a bicentennial medal for service to his community.

"The garden was his project in Yamba, and it was just part of what he did, he went into a community and tried to make it better.”

Mr Jurd is survived by his wife Mary, and were married for 62 years.

His funeral will be held at St James Catholic Church on Friday February 16 at 9am.