Community generosity burning bright

Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service crews battled an out of control bushfire at Whiteman Creek west of Grafton on Saturday, 10th August, 2019. Bill North

THE Clarence Valley community is showing its true colours by offering their homes and services to residents affected by the bushfires.

TNT Towing put the call out on Saturday night offering to help residents move large items out of harm's way.

"It may be a tractor or some precious cars inside your shed that do not run, please call us. We will be happy to move these items for you free of charge," Damian Rose from TNT Towing posted on their social media page.

Not long after the post was published online, it's believed a family took TNT Towing up on the offer.

"We have helped one family already just now. One truck is heading in to drop their car off in town and coming back out," Mr Rose later posted.

A group of residents in the Copmanhurst area have set up a mobile food, drink and hug station along the road for firefighters to stop and have a break.

Individual residents have also offered accommodation and housing for pets.

"If anyone needs a safe place, please let them know I have room at my house," one resident has posted on a Clarence Valley social media group.

Meanwhile, the 5 Mile Hotel in South Grafton is offering free drinks to fire crews.

"Our awesome firefighters are still hard at it fighting fires, its been a massive week for them," the post reads.

"The Team at the 5 Mile Hotel would love for you to call in when you have the time and have a coldy on us as a huge thank you for keeping our homes, farms, businesses and families safe from these horrific fires.

"We appreciate all your hard work."

Anyone needing assistance moving large machinery or equipment can contact TNT Towing on 0417318181.