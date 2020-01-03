Community hits back over early closure at Westlawn course

The closed gates at Westlawn Golf Club on the final morning of the courses existence.

GOLF :The Clarence Valley community were disappointed by the news of the early closure at Westlawn Golf Course on New Year’s Eve, firing comments back at the decision.

“Saw plenty of member golfers waiting to get in to the course on Tuesday morning. Very disappointing they didn’t open for one last round,” Briony Rediger saidon a Facebook post from The Daily Examiner.

“What was the reasoning behind the closure early? There was no notification that the course would be closed prior to the lease finishing,” Leonie Gardiner said.

“This is so sad that the course has been closed. I know quite a few people who are very disappointed by this,” Kirsty Bransdon: added.

Tammy Creighton said “NYE isn’t a public holiday so why would it have closed early?” in response to the GDSC stating that they didn’t want workers having to pack up the course on December 31.

While some were disappointed by the actions of the GDSC on the final day of the lease, others expressed their frustration with the loss of another institution in Grafton.

“Thanks GDSC, first the kemp street bowling club now the golf course dont you get enough out of the pokies,” Tony Dalton said.

“This is the final blow to our community,” Jason Casserly added.

“Sadly both clubs (GDSC and CRJC) had opportunity to help keep this iconic recreational facility open... Westlawn golfers weren’t told the truth from the start...”

After ongoing discussions, the Westlawn Golf were left with no choice but to move their operations to ‘the big course’ at the Grafton District Golf Club.

“Thankyou Grafton District Golf Club for enabling Westlawners to continue...,” Casserly said.