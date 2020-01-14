Menu
Maureen Piggott will be farewelled on Thursday at a funeral in Gympie after she died in a tragic lawnmower accident at Kin Kin earlier this month. Photo: Contributed
Community

‘Community icon’ to be farewelled after lawnmower death

Ashley Carter
14th Jan 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 2:03 PM
A BELOVED member of the Noosa hinterland community will be farewelled on Thursday after she was killed in a tragic lawnmower accident at Kin Kin earlier this month.

Maureen Piggott died when the ride-on lawnmower she was using on her property rolled on January 4, trapping her beneath it.

The Kin Kin community is mourning the tragic loss of Maureen Piggott after she died in a ride-on lawnmower accident. Photo: Contributed
Ms Piggott's death left a wave of devastation, with many expressing shock and "deep sadness" at the loss of the "beautiful" woman.

The 61-year-old was known for her Broadmeadows alpaca farm and volunteer work at the Kin Kin State School and playgroup.

Close friend Steve Weis said Ms Piggott would be remembered as a "true sharer, a true giver, a community icon, a model of living from the heart and protector of animals, craft and country".

Ms Piggott will be remembered as a much-loved member of the Noosa hinterland community. Photo: Contributed
"Maureen was an amazing lady, so many people loved her," Jo Jekel said.

"What a beautiful lady inside and out. She will be dearly missed."

A funeral for Ms Piggott will be held on Thursday at 11am at Saint Patrick's Church in Gympie. A wake at the Broadmeadows farm will follow the service at 2.30pm.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.

