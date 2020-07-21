Menu
Community in mourning following sudden passing of teacher

Jenna Thompson
21st Jul 2020 12:00 AM
WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are warned that the following story contains discussions of deceased persons.

 

MCAULEY Catholic College has paid tribute to long time staff member Rachel Johnson who died last week.

"Rachel has worked at the College for 20 years as our Indigenous Education Assistant," a school spokesperson posted on Sunday.

"She made a significant contribution to the College community, particularly to the education and wellbeing of our Indigenous students."

Just before her passing, Ms Johnson was working on a project at the school which included painting the shade sail poles with Indigenous art.

"She would be so proud to see how great they look," the spokesperson said.

After learning the sad news, parents have also shared their fond memories of Ms Johnson.

"She took my children under her wing and provided them with ongoing support always. More so during COVID 19," one parent posted on the school Facebook page.

"It was a battle, with neither of my daughters wanting to return to school. With Rachel's ongoing support, we got the girls to return to school. Her beautiful nature made her approachable, and nothing was ever too complicated for her. She really did go above and beyond for the kids."

Outside the school community, Ms Johnson was part of the Grafton Touch Football Association, working as secretary of the group.

"She has been with us from the beginning in 2016 and has been a valuable member of our team for the last four years," Touch Football organiser Craig Nipperess posted on Friday.

"Rachel was always at the fields each Wednesday from the afternoon to evening helping out with many jobs for both junior and senior competitions.

"She will be greatly missed as a committee member, player and friend."

