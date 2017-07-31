Community in support of Ghosts move

RUGBY LEAGUE: It appears the community consensus supports the Grafton Ghosts in their desire to move back to the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League next season.

The Ghosts have made the first move toward leaving Group 2 after they held a club meeting where a unanimous vote was cast to begin making the move north.

And it appears as if the Grafton club have the support of their fans with comments of support on social media.

Bradley Grieve said it was "about time” the Ghosts took the opportunity to get out of Group 2 and his sentiment was mirrored by Julie Watkins-Burke who went the extra mile to suggest the South Grafton Rebels could follow Grafton's lead.

"I agree, put the two Grafton teams back in the Northern Zone,” she wrote.

Some fans raised the idea of potentially pushing border riding NRRRL clubs Cudgen and Tweed Coast into the Gold Coast competition to popen up the space for GRafton sides.

"Do you bring back the two Grafton sides and put the three Tweed sides into the Gold Coast comp?” John Hector Smith wrote. "Considering Northern United might be back in next year. Food for thought.”

But it was not all support for the blue and whites with Yamba's Dave Schwarz saying it was just their "bad luck”.

"Group 1 has survived without Grafton, they shouldn't allow grass is greener elsewhere teams back when they finally come to their senses,” he said. "Stay in Group 2.”