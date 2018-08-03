Menu
Ursula Tunks and Federal MP for Page Kevin Hogan with Albert Namatjira's son and two sons-in-law paintings that are going back to their rightful owners.
News

Community invited to ceremony to return Namatjira paintings

ebony stansfield
by
3rd Aug 2018 4:28 PM

MERRILL Namatjira, the daughter of Ewald and Yurrpi (Jurbia) Namatjira and granddaughter of Albert Namatjira will be in the Clarence Valley tomorrow for the official return of paintings by Albert Namatjira's sons and son-in-law.

The community is invited to attend the presentation with a free morning tea and sausage sizzle available on the day.

Family members will be there to take receipt of the three Namatjira Family Paintings being donated to the Namatjira Legacy Trust.

The paintings by Claude Pannka son-in-law to Albert, Ewald Namatjira-Albert's son and Keith Namatjira-Albert's son the latter painting previously thought to be by Edwin Pareroultja will be officially returned.

Aunty Irene Daley will be officiating and will commence the official proceedings with a Welcome to Country and follow on with a presentation of these paintings on behalf of our Community to Merrill.

Merrill Namatjira will be returning with the paintings to Alice Springs where the Trust has recently completed a purpose built Art Storage Facility.

Ursula Tunks described the event as a big celebration for the community.

"Please come along and show your support for the incredible Namatjira Family and the Namatjira Legacy Trust who work tirelessly using their creativity to support community development in their own communities and beyond. Incredible role models for all people; Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal alike,” she said.

The presentation will commence at 10am at 46 Through Street South Grafton.

