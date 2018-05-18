Community leader receives much-deserved Premier's award

Avery Brown, with his Premiers Community Service Award, flanked by Skye Sear and State MP Chris Gulaptis at a morning tea to present the award in South Grafton on Friday.

Avery Brown, with his Premiers Community Service Award, flanked by Skye Sear and State MP Chris Gulaptis at a morning tea to present the award in South Grafton on Friday. Debbie Newton

AN UNWAVERING commitment to social justice and passion for his local community has led to local Indigenous leader Avery Brown being awarded a Community Service Award from the NSW Government by Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis.

On Friday Mr Gulaptis surprised Mr Brown with the prestigious award today at afternoon tea at the New School of Arts Neighbourhood Centre in South Grafton - an organisation he has been involved with as a board member and one in which he now chairs.

"Avery Brown is a proud Bundjalung man,” he said.

"He is man of great integrity who has worked tirelessly in his local community over many years on many fronts with both his people and their community advocating for social inclusion and services to support the vulnerable.

"Avery was a dedicated employee of the Aboriginal Legal Service for 28 years who set the bar high with his knowledge and expertise liaising between his people and the legal system and worked tirelessly to reduce incarceration rates in the Clarence Valley.

"He has contributed greatly to the vision and growth of the New School of Arts Neighbourhood Centre both as a Board member since 2009 and more recently as its Chair. It is an organisation he holds in very high esteem and is very passionate about being involved with.”

"Avery is an inspiration and a role model who has set the bar high. Our community is all the richer having someone like him in it.”