Community leaders slam proposed move of legal service

The Gurehlgam building in Victoria Street, Grafton, which houses the Aboriginal Legal Service office for the Clarence Valley.

LEADERS in the Clarence Valley have slammed the decision by the Aboriginal Legal Service to move its office from Grafton to Coffs Harbour early next year.

Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons said the figures the ALS used to justify the move did not add up and it was dismaying to see yet another service move out of Grafton to Coffs Harbour.

"There are five Aboriginal Land Councils in the Clarence Valley and just one in Coffs Harbour,” Cr Simmons said.

"The area the ALS office covers goes from Urunga up to Iluka and out to Baryulgil and Malabugilmah.

"Grafton is centrally located to all those places. If field officers are operating out of Coffs Harbour, it's going to take them three hours to get to some of those locations.”

Cr Simmons said the ALS should restore an arrangement where it ran an office in Coffs Harbour to cater for its needs.

"As I understand it there was an outreach service running in Coffs Harbour up until the new court house opened,” he said.

"They could run the service out of the court building employing one or two field officers and a solicitor.”

Deputy Mayor Jason Kingsley, who is also the council's delegate to the Clarence Valley Aboriginal Advisory Council, was suspicious of the figures the ALS used to justify the proposed move.

"I've got concerns those figures are well and truly cooked,” he said.

"They're saying there's an Aboriginal population of 1430 in Coffs Harbour, compared to a total of 990 in Maclean and Grafton.

”That's not comparing apples with apples. The population in the Clarence Valley actually encompasses six communities in Grafton, South Grafton, Yamba, Iluka, Baryulgil and Malabugilmah.

"That would give put the indigenous population in the region at about 2700.”

Cr Kingsley said the opening of the second Grafton jail, with up to 1700 inmates, would also influence the indigenous population figures for the region.

"We all know that Aboriginal people are over-represented in the jail population, but you can't shy away from reality, he said.

"A lot of Aboriginal people will be moving to the area and will want to use services the ALS provides.”

Cr Kingsley said the fact the Clarence Valley would have four operating correctional institutions, Grafton jail, the new jail, Acmena and Balunda operating in its boundaries should be enough for the ALS to keep the service here.

He also said the ALS provided much more than legal help to indigenous people.

"The service that operates out of Gurehlgam is a holistic cultural hub,” he said.

"The presence of the ALS in the building also helps other the other seven services that operate out of the same building.”

The council leaders will meet today with ALS acting CEO Janelle Clarke and other members of the ALS executive when they visit the Grafton.