COMMUNITY MAN: Holloway 'honoured' to earn RUPA award

ON THE BURST: Jed Holloway of the NSW Waratahs is tackled during the Super Rugby semi-final match against Emirates Lions. INSET: Holloway at the RUPA awards luncheon. Gallo Images

RUGBY UNION: Former Yamba Buccaneers junior Jed Holloway has capped off a stand-out year on the Super Rugby field in the best way possible; awarded the Rugby Union Players Association Community Service Award.

The award recognises Holloway's efforts off the field this season giving back to community at every opportunity.

Through a strong bond with the Starlight Foundation, Holloway has visited hundreds of children in hospitals across the state. He has also continued to form strong bonds with junior clubs in the Southern Districts region.

But his biggest effort this season came when he visited Mudgee as part of the NSW Country Eagles side.

Hearing of a young rugby star who was confined to a wheelchair after sustaining a serious neck injury, Holloway and teammate Brad Wilkin joined forces to play a game of wheelchair basketball with the youngster and bring a smile to his face.

But for Holloway, the opportunity brought him just as much joy.

"For me, every time I meet these kids, or visit the hospitals with the Starlight Foundation, it just puts everything into perspective,” he said. "I know rugby can get tough, but when you see what these kids, and their families, are going through it just makes you realise how insignificant your problems are.

"But I am not alone in this. Most rugby players are more than happy to lend a hand.”

Jed Holloway poses after receiving the Community Service Award during the RUPA awards luncheon. Mark Evans/Getty Images

Holloway's connection to the Starlight Foundation has come through the support they gave his family when his cousin was lost to leukaemia just over 15 years ago.

"They were fantastic for my aunty Karen when she was in and out of the hospital all the time,” he said. "For Starlight to ask me to come on board and support the organisation just means so much to me.”

Never expecting to get platitudes, Holloway said he was very humbled by the award.

"It is not an award you want to go bragging about but it is something I have a lot of love for, and something I have put a lot of time into,” he said. "To be recognised for this is the perfect way to end the year.”

And what a year it has been for the Waratahs utility forward who has excelled since he was shifted to the second row midway through the season.

The Waratahs reached the Super Rugby finals largely thanks to Holloway's extra efforts, and the former McAuley Catholic College student was rewarded with a spot in Michael Cheika's Wallabies squad. While he did not get to make his international debut before being dropped for the European tour, Holloway said it was still an experience he would not soon forget.

"I'd say it is the biggest year in my career - this year has had its ups and downs but it has finished really well,” he said.

"I didn't get what I wanted to get out of the Wallabies tour, but I learnt a lot on that tour.

" I know there was a little bit going on there, I was training and doing as best as I could but Cheiks had said to me they would re-evaluate, so I always had it in the back of my mind that I could be dropped.”

But being sent home has not deterred the towering forward from continuing his push to wear the green and gold.

In fact he now has a clearer picture of what is required to make it to that level, and it is something that plays on his mind every day at Waratahs pre-season training.

"(Being in the Wallabies squad) gave me a certain amount of confidence and put me in a good mindset ahead of 2019,” Holloway said.

He will get his chance when the Super Rugby season returns in February.