Community meeting in Grafton over logging concerns

CONSERVATIONISTS have raised concern over the NSW Government's proposed continuation of the Regional Forests Agreements and its potential impact on the Clarence Valley's ecosystem.

A town hall meeting was held in Grafton on Saturday on the possible changes as part of a series of meetings held by conservation groups across the state.

Clarence Environment Centre volunteer John Edwards said the meetings were a result of the State Government's failure to adequately respond to public concerns over the impacts these changes will have on biodiversity, and the environment as a whole.

"Beyond a bunch of 'motherhood' statements dispensed by local politicians, we were getting no satisfactory answers at all, and when the Environment Protection Agency cancelled a planned field trip to selected north coast forests with the North East Forest Alliance, that was the last straw,” he said.

"It seems the EPA really didn't want to see first hand the irreparable damage that has resulted from 18 years of unbridled pillage under the RFAs.”

North East Forest Alliance's Dailan Pugh OAM, who was closely involved in the development of the RFAs as a community representative said he has spent more than a decade monitoring logging operations and has reported thousands of regulatory breaches.

Mr Pugh said the plan to change the Integrated Forests Operation Approval, the regulations under which the timber industry operates, will allow the introduction of clear-felling of 45ha coupes in over 140,000 ha of forests south from Grafton down to Taree, and logging intensity will be allowed to double in all other State Forests while also removing most species-specific protections for threatened flora and fauna, including the need to look for koalas.

The meeting voted with a unanimous show of hands to call on State Government to reverse their decision to roll-over the RFA's, and transition out of state forest logging in favour of plantations.