Community members knitting for the homeless

BLANKETED WITH LOVE: Some of the knitting women at Dougherty Villa in Grafton display their handiwork. Ebony Stansfield

ARMED with just two knitting needles and some coloured wool, the women from Dougherty Villa in Grafton help homeless people stay warm.

The Stitch and Sew on Mondays and Knit and Knatter on Wednesdays groups donated seven intricate rainbow blankets to the Mend & Make Do Crew who will give them to people in need this winter.

Resident activity officer of Dougherty Villa Ros Houlahan said creating the blankets has been a group effort with the women happy to be able to do a project to help.

The women do the knitting in their rooms by squares and then join it all together later or some come together in the groups and create them.

Some of the women also contributed crochet blankets and face cloths they made.

Mrs Houlahan said projects make the women so animated and help give them a sense of purpose.

"They're all wonderful, it's all about community and helping one another,” she said.

She said when they announced they were starting a new knitting project so many women put their hands up to help out - which she described as 'amazing'.

One resident knitter Beryl Livermore said she loves creating the blankets.

In the past the knitting groups have also made more than 500 knitted poppies for MP Kevin Hogan to take to Canberra for the War Memorial, joining the thousands of poppies there.