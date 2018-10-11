Community mourn 'beautiful' Coast mum and autism advocate

TRIBUTES have flown for a "beautiful" single mother and autism advocate who tragically took her own life last week.

Loved ones have honoured Sunshine Coast local Mel Scott, calling her a "wealth of knowledge" and praising her gift giving and her role as a "caring, loving" mother.

Mel, 35, leaves behind her 12-year-old daughter Jade.

Good friend Nadine Hoffman said Mel was the type of mum who made "you feel like you should be doing more".

"She did everything for her Jade ... horse riding, footy, surfing, so many different things," she said.

"If Jade couldn't sleep they would go have tea in the garden, even it was in the middle of the night.

"Any of her birthdays were always themed, so colourful. She would throw birthdays for their support dog Frankie as well.

"In the autism community, she was so well respected and such a fierce advocate.

"The whole community has lost someone who was just great example of a human being."

Mel Scott with assistance dog Frankie. Contributed

Kaye Morgan met Mel eight years ago through mutual situations.

They quickly bonded and formed a close friendship.

"We would easily meet two to three times a week, just have coffee and chill, which was the best thing," Mrs Morgan said.

"She was always so helpful, full of advice, there to support. Nothing was ever a trouble for her.

"She was the type of person if anyone was ever feeling down, she would leave a little gift or keepsake on their front door.

"Those little things really meant a lot to people. But to her it was just second nature, she was always putting everyone else first.

"She was so caring, but also fun of fun."

Mel Scott with daughter Jade and assistance dog Frankie. Contributed

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Mel's memory, aiming to raise $10,000 for a send-off she deserves. More than $1000 has already been raised

The money will going immediately to the funeral and memorial costs and supporting her world - her daughter and dog and their future.

"Mel was always supporting others, and it was her final wishes, that in her passing, she can help other children with disabilities and their families," the GoFundMe Page read.

"By donating some of the money raised to The Board Meeting Surf Charity, who supported Mel and her daughter throughout the years, from setting up a safe space therapy room in her house to helping to fund therapy."

Funeral arrangements are still yet to be finalised, but her loved ones are also in midst of planning a lasting tribute to her.

"One of her safe places was to go up to the Moffat Beach headland and just sit. So we would love to erect a thinking seat with a little plaque about her. She deserves a beautiful send-off like that."

If you or someone you love is in crisis or needs support right now, please phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please call 000.