UP IN LIGHTS: Yamba's water tower was the scene of the open air theatre where the conservation film Never Town was premiered.
Community

Community on show at surf film debut

Jarrard Potter
by
24th May 2018 10:14 AM

FOR THE first time Yamba's water tower became a giant open air cinema last Friday for the premiere of Never Town, Patagonia's latest surf conservation film.

Around 400 local community members turned out for a spectacular display of community and conservation, which came about when local professional surfer Daniel Ross joined forces with his two friends Hayley Talbot and John Howland to hatch the creative plan.

Patagonia surfers Dave Rastovich, who MC'd the event along with surfing elder Wayne Lynch, and Heath Joske, travelled from around the country to show their support at the Yamba screening, along with several other Patagonia executives.

"It's so encouraging that Patagonia has taken our speck on the map seriously enough, to not only back our event, but to fly in from around the country to be present for it. It meant so much for our town, and it was all ultimately, because of surfing,” event organiser Hayley Talbot said.

"We live in paradise but we cannot be complacent. We must pay attention to what's happening around us so future generations can enjoy it as we have.”

John Howland created a stunning visual display, expertly wrapping the main film and projection- mapping artworks by nationally recognised Yaegl artist Frances Belle Parker, over the tower and onto the lighthouse replica of the adjacent radio station.

Grafton Daily Examiner

