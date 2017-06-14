Groups to move out of community centre

GRAFTON'S halls, churches and community venues will be booked out come July when an unconfirmed organisation signs a rental agreement for the Grafton Community Centre and capitalises on all the space it offers.

Clarence Valley Council acting general manager Ashley Lindsay fronted a large crowd at the Grafton Senior Citizens monthly meeting yesterday to discuss their move to a new premises from July.

The unconfirmed organisation, which The Daily Examiner understands could be the highly anticipated Headspace, has been searching for a venue in the area for the last few months according to council.

Apart for another property in South Grafton, understood to be situated too close to a pub for their needs, the community centre was the only building that met the organisation's requirements, the acting general manager told the meeting.

Mr Lindsay said council had been looking for ways to meet the NSW State Government's Fit For The Future requirements by their 2021 deadline, and renting out the community centre would help them achieve that goal.

"Council has received an offer from an organisation to lease this building," Mr Ashley told the meeting.

"The potential lessee is very significant for the community... the unfortunate thing is they need exclusive use of the building."

Mr Lindsay also highlighted the importance of the organisation's role in not just Grafton but the whole Clarence Valley.

Council has been working with the Grafton Senior Citizens committee to help them move to a venue that is suitable to their needs, and after a lot of leg work the community group will be moving its base to the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Mr Lindsay confirmed that the council would cover the costs of the $100 rent per week at the jockey club.

Currently, the Grafton Senior Citizens pay $30 a week to cover utilities at the community centre, but otherwise pay no rent to use the space as per an agreement with former Mayor of Grafton Shirley Adams.

Grafton Senior Citizens president Charles Doggett and vice president Vicki Meyer said they feel the group is doing their bit to help the organisation move into Grafton.

"The council has come to the party on financing the new venue for us," Mr Doggett said.

"We realise, and most members do, it's a foregone conclusion that we do have to leave, it's for a good cause."

Ms Meyer said they were happy to be involved in the process because the important role of the incoming organisation.

"We are happy to be moving out to support the youth and have a positive outcome for them," she said.

"We have also been fortunate enough to be able to find a really good venue to take over, which has all our needs.

"We would be a part of something much bigger and supporting our local community."

Member for Page, Kevin Hogan, was contacted and was unable to comment on the matter.