Community outcry over primary school vandalism

2008: The last time Grafton Infants Campus was targeted.

GRAFTON Public School has been overwhelmed by community support after the Infants Campus of the school was vandalised just days out from Christmas.

The extensive damage, which included smashed windows, upended furniture, paint thrown around and whiteboards carved with a knife, was reported to police by the school's deputy principal on Thursday.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said the vandal attack happened between 7am and noon.

Since publishing the story on Friday, hundreds of Clarence Valley residents have shown their support while condemning the behaviour of those who caused the damage.

Grafton Public School later posted an open letter on their Facebook page, thanking everyone for their messages of support:



Sadly, this is not the first time the Infants Campus has been targeted:

